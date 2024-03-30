Spreng Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,422 Shares of AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CWS)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CWS – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF by 183.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 3,694 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period.

AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CWS traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,511. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.94. AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.50 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81.

AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF Profile

The AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (CWS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that aims to achieve long-term capital appreciation and outperform the S&P 500 Index by holding a focused group of US-listed stocks using proprietary models.

