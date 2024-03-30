Spreng Capital Management Inc. Sells 329 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FE. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 327.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Navalign LLC increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 17,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 169,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,216,000 after buying an additional 89,758 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 317.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 29,552 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.63.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FE traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,248,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,703,256. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $32.18 and a 1 year high of $41.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.72. The company has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This is a positive change from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.61%.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

