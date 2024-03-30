Spreng Capital Management Inc. Sells 333 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 950.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.7 %

PM stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,311,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,327,932. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.23 and a 1 year high of $101.92. The company has a market capitalization of $142.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.49 and its 200-day moving average is $92.47.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. The company had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $181,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,050.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $181,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,050.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $457,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,412,880.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,128 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Societe Generale upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.40.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

