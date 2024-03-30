Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $194-195 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $193.18 million. Sprinklr also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.380-0.390 EPS.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.86.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sprinklr
Sprinklr Stock Performance
Insider Activity at Sprinklr
In other Sprinklr news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 11,742 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $152,998.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 438,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,709,928.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Sprinklr news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 11,742 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $152,998.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 438,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,709,928.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Manish Sarin sold 60,651 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $728,418.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 644,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,745,801.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,682 shares of company stock valued at $2,476,123. Corporate insiders own 40.29% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprinklr
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Sprinklr by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 52,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Sprinklr by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. 40.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Sprinklr
Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sprinklr
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.