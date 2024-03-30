Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, a growth of 34.0% from the February 29th total of 2,150,000 shares. Currently, 9.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 450,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SYRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Spyre Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Spyre Therapeutics from $36.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Spyre Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SYRE stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.93. 951,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,577. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.85. Spyre Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $47.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.79.

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($1.80). On average, analysts anticipate that Spyre Therapeutics will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spyre Therapeutics Company Profile

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).

