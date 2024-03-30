Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE) Price Target Increased to $54.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Free Report) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $36.00 to $54.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also commented on SYRE. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Spyre Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Spyre Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Spyre Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 11th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Lifesci Capital restated an outperform rating on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Spyre Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 11th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Spyre Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.20.
Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($1.80). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spyre Therapeutics will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).
