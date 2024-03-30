SR Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRBK) Short Interest Down 16.4% in March

SR Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRBK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,900 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the February 29th total of 80,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

In other news, CEO William P. Taylor purchased 5,200 shares of SR Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $49,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SR Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,246,000. Stilwell Value LLC acquired a new position in SR Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SR Bancorp by 179.9% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 18,997 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SR Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Upper Left Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SR Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. 24.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SRBK opened at $9.44 on Friday. SR Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

SR Bancorp (NASDAQ:SRBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.38 million for the quarter.

SR Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Somerset Regal Bank that provides customary retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and local municipalities in the communities of Somerset, Middlesex, Hunterdon, and Essex counties in New Jersey. It offers deposit instruments, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

