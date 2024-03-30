Staffline Group (LON:STAF) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.93

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 25.93 ($0.33) and traded as high as GBX 26.40 ($0.33). Staffline Group shares last traded at GBX 25.45 ($0.32), with a volume of 582,885 shares.

Staffline Group Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 27.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 25.91. The firm has a market cap of £36.62 million, a PE ratio of -509.00, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.77.

Get Staffline Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Thomas Spain acquired 33,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of £9,957.30 ($12,583.47). In related news, insider Amanda Aldridge acquired 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.30) per share, for a total transaction of £19,200 ($24,263.87). Also, insider Thomas Spain purchased 33,191 shares of Staffline Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of £9,957.30 ($12,583.47). 49.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Staffline Group Company Profile

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills and employment training and support services. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. The company provides solutions to the agriculture, supermarkets, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Staffline Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Staffline Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.