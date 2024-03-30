State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 168,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,404 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $10,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 14.0% in the third quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 76,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 9,334 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 720.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 615,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,576,000 after acquiring an additional 540,357 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the third quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 219,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,852,000 after acquiring an additional 10,562 shares during the period. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of WPC traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,227,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,995. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.36 and a 52 week high of $78.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.10.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.14. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $410.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.865 dividend. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 104.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.36.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WPC

W. P. Carey Profile

(Free Report)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.