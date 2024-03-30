State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $15,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,514,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,401,742,000 after purchasing an additional 85,062 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,489,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,262,904,000 after purchasing an additional 26,201 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,597,000 after purchasing an additional 635,416 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 888,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $807,168,000 after purchasing an additional 31,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 880,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $800,574,000 after purchasing an additional 65,534 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ ORLY traded down $6.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,128.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,756. The company has a market capitalization of $66.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $821.61 and a 1 year high of $1,169.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,072.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $989.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.01% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,028.00, for a total value of $5,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,028.00, for a total value of $5,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,468 shares of company stock valued at $28,769,333 in the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,060.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,085.47.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

