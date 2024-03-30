State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $11.54 Million Stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Chemed were worth $11,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHE. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chemed during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Chemed during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chemed during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chemed by 155.6% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Chemed by 2,283.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chemed stock traded down $2.33 on Friday, hitting $641.93. The company had a trading volume of 53,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,018. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.42. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $492.84 and a twelve month high of $654.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $614.61 and a 200-day moving average of $576.72.

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $585.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.64 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 21.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.93%.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Witzeman sold 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $643.14, for a total value of $1,704,321.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,853,529.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Brian C. Judkins sold 11,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.00, for a total value of $7,196,910.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Witzeman sold 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $643.14, for a total transaction of $1,704,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,853,529.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHE. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Chemed from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chemed from $604.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

