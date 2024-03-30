State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $11.92 Million Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,905 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $11,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $319,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 558,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,518,000 after purchasing an additional 166,628 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 71,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,004,000 after purchasing an additional 16,390 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,587,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,116,000 after purchasing an additional 23,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 74,347 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $7,578,189.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,843,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,675,224.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 74,347 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $7,578,189.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,843,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,675,224.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,829 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total transaction of $493,137.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,739.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,496 shares of company stock valued at $15,834,812 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.89. 2,280,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,406,131. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.40. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $67.48 and a twelve month high of $125.50.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 33.17%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PCAR. UBS Group upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.39.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PCAR

PACCAR Company Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.