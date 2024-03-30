State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $13.23 Million Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,430 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $13,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter worth $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter worth $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth $33,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total value of $523,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,677 shares in the company, valued at $6,217,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $33,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,219,441. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total value of $523,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,217,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,242 shares of company stock worth $5,929,355. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on WM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Waste Management from $163.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. UBS Group lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Waste Management from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Waste Management from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.47.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WM traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $213.15. 2,699,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,459,880. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.71 and a 52 week high of $214.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.66, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $200.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.36.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. Waste Management had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.00%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

