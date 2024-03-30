State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $13.54 Million Stock Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $13,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ESS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $215.00 to $281.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $227.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.74.

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

NYSE:ESS traded up $3.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $244.81. The stock had a trading volume of 350,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,273. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.66 and a 12 month high of $252.85.

Essex Property Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 155.31%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Featured Articles

