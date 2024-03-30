State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $13.79 Million Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.26% of Vontier worth $13,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vontier by 1,985.7% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 89,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the period. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vontier stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.36. 833,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,865. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.28. Vontier Co. has a 52 week low of $25.48 and a 52 week high of $45.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Vontier had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 60.00%. The business had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Vontier’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Vontier’s payout ratio is currently 4.15%.

VNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Vontier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Vontier from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Vontier from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.14.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

