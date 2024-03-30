State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $14.78 Million Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.11% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $14,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,572,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,711,432,000 after purchasing an additional 555,332 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,969,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $919,259,000 after purchasing an additional 495,114 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,515,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,222 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,183,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,054,000 after buying an additional 214,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 15.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,771,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,523,000 after buying an additional 1,188,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 156,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,050,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director E Scott Urdang bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 156,685 shares in the company, valued at $7,050,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 25,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $1,240,858.17. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,287.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,614 shares of company stock worth $2,621,353. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GLPI. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Up 0.7 %

GLPI stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,048,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,087. The stock has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.94. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $43.54 and a one year high of $52.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.57 and a 200-day moving average of $46.28. The company has a current ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.75%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Further Reading

