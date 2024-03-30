State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,955 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $11,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 45,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 32,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 41,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.12.

Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,865,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,801,483. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.80 and its 200 day moving average is $61.34. The company has a market cap of $128.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.65 and a 52-week high of $72.94.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 26.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 39.37%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $1,047,976.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 61,331,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,921,548,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,533.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $1,047,976.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 61,331,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,921,548,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,584 shares of company stock valued at $14,200,769 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

