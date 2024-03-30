State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stock Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 335,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.19% of Genpact worth $11,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of G. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Genpact in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Genpact by 140.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Genpact by 438.3% in the 3rd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Genpact in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genpact Trading Up 0.6 %

G traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.95. 2,025,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,748,847. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Genpact Limited has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $46.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.08.

Genpact Increases Dividend

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Genpact had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.153 dividend. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. Genpact’s payout ratio is currently 17.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

G has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Genpact from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.11.

Insider Activity at Genpact

In related news, SVP Heather White sold 11,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $412,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Genpact Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

