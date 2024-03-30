State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Stock Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 425,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,374 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $14,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 2.8% during the first quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 2.5% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 8.4% in the second quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.4% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 86,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.2% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes Price Performance

Shares of INVH traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,743,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,201,142. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.49 and a 1-year high of $36.53.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $624.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.51 million. Analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on INVH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on INVH

Insider Activity at Invitation Homes

In other Invitation Homes news, CFO Jonathan S. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $347,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,035.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Invitation Homes

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.