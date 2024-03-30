State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 3,265 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,265 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in CME Group were worth $11,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in CME Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in CME Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CME Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their price target on CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.30.

CME Group Stock Performance

CME stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $215.29. 1,755,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,506,801. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $212.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.73 and a 52 week high of $223.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.49.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. CME Group had a net margin of 57.83% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 51.86%.

About CME Group

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.