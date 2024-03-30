State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 3,345 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,649 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,345 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $13,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ ISRG traded down $1.01 on Friday, hitting $399.09. 1,124,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,607,151. The company has a market cap of $141.46 billion, a PE ratio of 79.34, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.63 and a 12 month high of $403.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $385.73 and a 200-day moving average of $333.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total value of $41,892,853.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,877 shares in the company, valued at $10,349,795.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total transaction of $41,892,853.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,877 shares in the company, valued at $10,349,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 24,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.06, for a total transaction of $9,147,659.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,365.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 248,418 shares of company stock worth $95,927,097. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

