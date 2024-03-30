State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 3,388 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 260,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,388 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Equity Residential worth $15,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EQR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,822,309,000. Chai Trust Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 346.3% during the second quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 5,402,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192,082 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the second quarter worth about $193,626,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 68.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,416,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 5.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,983,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,515,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,082 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equity Residential Stock Up 0.9 %

EQR traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,133,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,115. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.84. Equity Residential has a one year low of $52.57 and a one year high of $69.45.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.18). Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $727.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equity Residential’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.73%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 1,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $97,405.77. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,479.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Equity Residential news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 1,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $97,405.77. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,479.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $41,384.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,252.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,280 shares of company stock worth $192,335 over the last three months. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on EQR shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Equity Residential from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Equity Residential from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Equity Residential from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.04.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

