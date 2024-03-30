State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 645 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.13% of Lincoln Electric worth $16,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter worth $96,738,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,859,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $395,604,000 after buying an additional 302,002 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 744,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,885,000 after buying an additional 266,838 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,158,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,850,000. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $834,202.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,819.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total value of $834,202.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,819.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 12,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total transaction of $3,178,719.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,554,575.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LECO shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $208.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $232.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.25.

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock traded down $2.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $255.44. 247,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,390. The company has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.33. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.36 and a fifty-two week high of $261.13.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.26. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.31%.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

