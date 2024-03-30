Status (SNT) Price Up 14.9% This Week

Status (SNT) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 30th. Status has a market capitalization of $196.22 million and $7.36 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Status has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar. One Status token can currently be bought for $0.0506 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00007483 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00026817 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00015823 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00001849 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00015198 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70,161.74 or 0.99943954 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000078 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $98.83 or 0.00140777 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,877,431,489 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,877,431,489.3123436 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.05143117 USD and is up 1.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $8,424,762.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

