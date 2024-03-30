Steppe Cement (LON:STCM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $19.33

Steppe Cement Ltd. (LON:STCM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 19.33 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 19.40 ($0.25), with a volume of 365431 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.50 ($0.27).

Steppe Cement Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £42.71 million, a P/E ratio of 650.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.01, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 21.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 23.51.

About Steppe Cement

(Get Free Report)

Steppe Cement Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the production and sale of cement and clinkers in Kazakhstan. It also provides consultancy services; and transmission and distribution of electricity. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Steppe Cement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steppe Cement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.