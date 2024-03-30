Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Shares of Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Free Report) traded up 4.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.68 and last traded at $2.62. 214,107 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 264,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.51.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STXS. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Stereotaxis from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Stereotaxis in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Stereotaxis ( NYSEAMERICAN:STXS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 million. Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 103.37% and a negative net margin of 77.37%. Sell-side analysts predict that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STXS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stereotaxis by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,426,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 243,299 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Stereotaxis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Stereotaxis by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 169,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 68,500 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Stereotaxis by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 224,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 32,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.35% of the company’s stock.

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems, instruments, and information systems for the interventional laboratory in the United States and internationally. Its robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

