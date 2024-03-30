STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STE. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 0.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 25.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 8.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 24.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in STERIS by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,786,586,000 after acquiring an additional 143,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STE has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.60.

STERIS Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of STE stock opened at $224.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $227.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.13. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $180.54 and a 1-year high of $254.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of 39.37 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.05. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.43%.

About STERIS

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.