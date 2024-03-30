StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of AMPE stock opened at $0.92 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.34. The company has a market cap of $765,440.00, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.00. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30.

Get Ampio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,996,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,578,000 after acquiring an additional 61,269 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,954,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,127 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,430,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 66,375 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 998.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,035,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 304.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 432,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.73% of the company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee (OAK) in the United States. It develops OA-201, a small molecule formulation for the treatment of OAK pain. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.