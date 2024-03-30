StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

NASDAQ:BKCC opened at $3.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $267.06 million, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.41. BlackRock Capital Investment has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $4.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.73.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The asset manager reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.32 million. BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 11.54%. Analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKCC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,211 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

