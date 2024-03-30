StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CPE. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Callon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CPE

Callon Petroleum Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE CPE opened at $35.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 2.46. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $28.62 and a one year high of $41.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $601.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.30 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 17.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 241.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 19,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. Callon Petroleum Company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.