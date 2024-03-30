StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
ClearOne Stock Performance
ClearOne stock opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. ClearOne has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $2.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.95. The firm has a market cap of $43.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.81.
ClearOne Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. ClearOne’s payout ratio is 33.33%.
ClearOne Company Profile
ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.
