StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on GEE Group (NYSE:JOB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

GEE Group Price Performance

NYSE:JOB opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. GEE Group has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.49. The company has a market cap of $39.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.53.

GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $30.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $36.17 million. GEE Group had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 5.08%. As a group, analysts anticipate that GEE Group will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GEE Group

GEE Group Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cable Car Capital LLC acquired a new position in GEE Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,843,000. Raffles Associates LP grew its stake in GEE Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 9,182,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in GEE Group by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 815,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in GEE Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of GEE Group by 115.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 255,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 137,061 shares during the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.

