StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on GEE Group (NYSE:JOB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
NYSE:JOB opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. GEE Group has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.49. The company has a market cap of $39.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.53.
GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $30.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.17 million. GEE Group had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 5.08%. As a group, analysts anticipate that GEE Group will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.
GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.
