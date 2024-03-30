StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MBRX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Moleculin Biotech from $45.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Moleculin Biotech stock opened at $5.91 on Thursday. Moleculin Biotech has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $24.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.78 and a 200 day moving average of $8.21. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moleculin Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Moleculin Biotech by 34.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 32,795 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 11,497 shares during the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

