StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX)

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2024

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRXGet Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MBRX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Moleculin Biotech from $45.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MBRX

Moleculin Biotech Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of Moleculin Biotech stock opened at $5.91 on Thursday. Moleculin Biotech has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $24.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.78 and a 200 day moving average of $8.21. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moleculin Biotech

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moleculin Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Moleculin Biotech by 34.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 32,795 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 11,497 shares during the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moleculin Biotech

(Get Free Report)

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.