StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Universal Security Instruments Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:UUU opened at $1.59 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.54. Universal Security Instruments has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $5.20.
Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.66 million for the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 1.74%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Security Instruments
Universal Security Instruments Company Profile
Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.
Recommended Stories
