StockNews.com Lowers Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) to Buy

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet raised Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Stock Up 0.3 %

Transportadora de Gas del Sur stock opened at $15.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.93 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.56. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.01.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The energy company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.40). Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 1.88%. The business had revenue of $249.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.09 million. Analysts predict that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.

