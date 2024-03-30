STP Trading Up 14.8% This Week (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. During the last week, STP has traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One STP token can now be bought for about $0.0797 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular exchanges. STP has a market cap of $154.84 million and $12.12 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00007554 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00027159 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00015732 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001831 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00015100 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,017.51 or 1.00023862 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000080 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $97.88 or 0.00139829 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000072 BTC.

STP Token Profile

STPT is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official website is stp.network. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.08147894 USD and is down -0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $14,602,758.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

