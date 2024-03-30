Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Acquires 2,816 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 710.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 5,280 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCW stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $20.25. The stock had a trading volume of 90,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,731. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.54 and a twelve month high of $22.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.88.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.0792 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

