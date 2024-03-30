Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Buys 1,382 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 945.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 562.3% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 20.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MAIN traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.31. The stock had a trading volume of 393,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,697. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.59 and its 200-day moving average is $42.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.28. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $37.70 and a 1 year high of $47.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $129.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.52 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 85.62%. Research analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.37%. This is a positive change from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.24. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.17%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MAIN shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. B. Riley cut Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

