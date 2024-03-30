Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Decreases Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC decreased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 49.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,865 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 490.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $49.24. 833,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,269,278. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $49.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.20 and a 200 day moving average of $44.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

