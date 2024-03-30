Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.09. 807,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,260,691. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.67. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $64.66 and a one year high of $84.33. The company has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

