Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 234.8% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 241,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 169,018 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 42,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 68,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 15,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,624,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BSCP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 758,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,989. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.06 and a 12 month high of $20.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.32.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.0662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

