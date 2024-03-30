Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Has $1.32 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 76.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,776 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYG stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.15. 1,981,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,000,070. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.89 and a 12-month high of $74.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.13. The company has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

