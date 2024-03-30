Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 76.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,776 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.15. 1,981,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,000,070. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.89 and a 12-month high of $74.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.13.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.