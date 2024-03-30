Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 63.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,091 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 64,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,972,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,450,000 after acquiring an additional 299,173 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,280,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,089,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367,298 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 545,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,651,000 after acquiring an additional 75,337 shares during the period. Finally, Veery Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 160,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,230,000 after buying an additional 9,075 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BND traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.63. 5,326,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,708,837. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $74.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.45 and a 200-day moving average of $71.49.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2163 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

