Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Has $1.74 Million Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 49.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,865 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $4,025,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 23,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

SCHA traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.24. 833,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,269,278. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.20 and its 200 day moving average is $44.31. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $49.54.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

