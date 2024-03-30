Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Has $2.23 Million Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC cut its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,742 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 151.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

DGRO traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.06. 1,234,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,623,687. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $58.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.91.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.