Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Has $495,000 Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 54.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $228.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 828,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,638. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $229.54. The company has a market capitalization of $51.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.67.
About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
