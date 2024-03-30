Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Has $704,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCO. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 54,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 91,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 13,730 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,956 shares during the period. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,646,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,384,000 after buying an additional 27,904 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $20.97 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 483,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,549. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.52 and a twelve month high of $20.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.84.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

