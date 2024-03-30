Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Has $988,000 Holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC cut its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,681 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 151.4% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2,729.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.86. 409,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,158. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.85. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.12 and a twelve month high of $26.92.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1692 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.