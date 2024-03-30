Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Reduces Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 61.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,581 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,523,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604,309 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177,351 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 102.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,829,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,958 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $135,502,000. Finally, Dechtman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $79,133,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $80.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,014,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,672,940. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.31. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $80.82. The firm has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

